This Cafe Is Full Of Surprises For All Dessert Lovers!

Blind Ch3mistry is a pretty chill place. We ordered, Crispy paneer - Oh My God! Trust me this paneer is the most crispy paneer I ever had. Piri-Piri Chicken - The taste of this item was quite different and delicious. Brownie With Icecream- That brownie😍. I can still remember the taste of Brownie. Low sugar, chocolaty and beautiful. Black Current Waffle- This dessert was quite different. You can customize the flavour according to your taste. The base is Waffle, Vanilla ice cream with brownie syrup and with some tasty blueberries. Just go and customize with different syrups and flavours.