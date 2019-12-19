This Beautiful Resort Is Munnar Is What You Need For A Perfect Holiday

Resorts

Summit Bird's Valley Resort & Spa

Munnar, Kerala

Kunchithanny, Munnar, Kerala

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Summit Bird's Valley Resort is situated in Munnar, Kerala. Confused about where to stay in Munnar? Then this can be one of the best options. We stayed in a private cottage with 2 rooms. The rooms and resort are well maintained. They have a pool and the ambience is amazing with a great view. Hurry up Guys, Plan your weekend ASAP!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

