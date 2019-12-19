Summit Bird's Valley Resort is situated in Munnar, Kerala. Confused about where to stay in Munnar? Then this can be one of the best options. We stayed in a private cottage with 2 rooms. The rooms and resort are well maintained. They have a pool and the ambience is amazing with a great view. Hurry up Guys, Plan your weekend ASAP!
This Beautiful Resort Is Munnar Is What You Need For A Perfect Holiday
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
