Where’sWaldo? Hoard Up On Striped Palazzos And Tees At This Store

Drop by Mamta Collection in Maya Plaza, T-Nagar to shop for comfy clothes at budget prices. They have the softest rayon and cotton palazzos that feel like silk on your skin. We love their collection of high-waist striped palazzo collection in cotton, rayon, and jute cotton. You’ll find them in plenty of colours starting from INR 650. Pair them with a plain white top and you will ace the office game in style. Are you a stripes person? Find the perfect one based on your body type (they say horizontal stripes make you look wider). Expect pastel shades and light colours here. The T-shirts come in olive green, rose pink, etc. These are priced from INR 400. We found some cute wrap around skirts and comfy night pants, too. These stretchy pants are perfect if you want to chill with a burrito and movie. Finding the right size is definitely no problem because you can stretch it for up to thrice the original size. These pants, covered in Madras checks will look great for casual events, too. Just pair it with a crop top or tee, with a messy bun and you’ll look amazing. Drop by this store and shop for comfy clothes that suit your personal style.