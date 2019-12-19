Get Handcrafted Leather Footwear From This Label In Chennai

When you go through White Saddle's footwear range, it is almost like reading an exotic menu card. Think Bourla Rosa, Kayra, Cosmos, etc. But there's a meaning behind every product and Vrinda Jain vouches for them. White Saddle is a pure leather footwear label, started by Vrinda in March 2018. As for the names, Bourla means tassels and Rosa is for the colour of the sandals. Similarly, Kayra means curve and the sandals demonstrate that, too.

We also liked the Four Strap Onyx, which means black. We bet you can't say no to the Houndtooth Mule Slider, that is typically a monochrome sandal. White Saddle also has basic colours like pink, brown, black and plain as opposed to the jarring orange and green. The footwear brand believes in keeping it basic and the simplicity sure speaks volumes.

The leather is all sourced from Chennai and Vrinda is the brains behind each design. However, she has a unit in the city where the products are handcrafted by four artisans. While the market is flooded with leather shoes, Vrinda took the unconventional route. White Saddle specialises only in open footwear aka sandals. For now, they have unisex and women's footwear that begins at INR 1,350. But, men, they are soon launching a special line just for you.