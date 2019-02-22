From Extensions & Wigs To Hair Pieces, Wig-O-Mania Is A One-Stop Shop For Hair-Wear

Wig-O-Mania is one of the only stores in Chennai offering all kinds of hair-wear options right from hair extensions (starting INR 4,000) to hair pieces for fashion, hair loss, and scanty hair. They’ve got products for both men and women.

The wigs are made of the best quality of Remy human hair and Japanese high heat fibre. One of their famous products is the semi-permanent extension - Skin Wefts in Remy human hair. These are essentially extensions which can remain fixed on your hair for months and apparently cause no damage. If you’re looking to give volume and length to your hair, you can try this. These come in a variety of colours.

The V-Patch clip & go extensions are available in 22 inches and in various textures like straight and wavy. Wig-O-Mania also got an extensive range of wigs for those who are going through chemotherapy. These wigs are comfortable, easy to use, and come in different hairstyles such as bobs and pixie cuts. The wigs are priced from INR 15,000 and you can head to their studio in Sterling Road to try them out.