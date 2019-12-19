Ladies! Fashion From Mumbai’s Popular Santacruz And Bandra Markets Is Now Available In Purasawakkam

The variety. Racks lined with funky street clothes, casual dresses, shrugs, and party-wear outfits fill up this tiny store in Purasawakkam. We especially loved their asymmetrical tops and peplums that can easily take you from a day to night look with the help of a little makeup. Starting from INR 450, these are something you must watch out for. If you’re looking out for party wear, we also suggest you check out their floor-length gowns that come in all kinds of patterns and a broad range of colours. These start from INR 1000 and can go up to INR 5000.

Equally fascinating is their accessories collection that includes earcuffs, handcuffs, headbands, neckpieces, belts, and clutches. We were particularly intrigued by their wooden and metallic neckpieces that come in both choker and long-chain varieties. Starting from just INR 250, these necklaces make for great statement jewelry that too at budget-friendly prices. Last, but definitely not the least, don’t forget to check out their shoe range which has everything from Kolhapuris and embellishes wedges to moccasins and casual flats, all starting from INR 550.

