Wonderphotoshopindia : Bring Your Photos To Life At Fujifilm’s One-Of-A-Kind Creative Space!

Have you seen yourself crushing on Instant Cameras after seeing your favorite YouTubers and Instagram idols flaunting it? Step into Wonder Photo Shop to have hands on experience and walk out owning one of them. Apart from Instant Cameras they also have Smartphone Printers which lets you pair and print seamlessly from your smartphone or tablet which also gives you a chance to travel back and print good old memories which you missed to take it in your Instant Camera.

Featuring WonderPrintStation kiosks with connectivity to any mobile devices, you can create a wide range of personalized photo products including photobooks, photo cards, calendars and much more. Also go for their photographic goods and services where you can print your work on a mug, frame, t-shirt, coaster and any other base that you can ever think of. You can even take you passport photo here.

Also to add to the excitement they have planned workshops like scrapbooking sessions guided by experienced DIY professionals, who will help you in the specialized station allotted where you can find all the stationaries you require to spend leisure time and discover new ways to express yourself. Through this process you will leave with stunning scrapbooks full of memories!

Place these awesome artworks at your home or gift it to your loved ones which represent YOU!