This place in T.Nagar has lots of varieties of chaat and snacks items to munch on! It's a small street stall with a healthy environment. Crunchy N Munchy Chaat's corn canapés is a must try. There's also a momo stall and a shawarma stall next to it. If you wanna taste the best goli soda, check out the stall next to them. They've got so many items on their menu like murukku sandwich, cheese balls, pizza, sandwiches, pani puri, French fries and samosa to name a few.
You've Got To Try This Chaat Shop In T. Nagar!
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids
