Get Your Bridal Blouse Stitched In Two Days From This Designer!

People these days tend to remember the blouse and not the saree. That's how much importance the blouse gets. In fact, some people get the blouse designed and then go saree shopping. It is all about sporting a quirky design and mix-and-match. The number of design studios that exclusively deal with designer blouses has also increased over a period of time. One such designer boutique is Yuti, in T-Nagar.

Yuti was started by Chennai-based Sumathi and they specialise in Indian wear, exclusively bridal blouses with heavy embroidery. They also customise lehengas, anarkalis, ethnic and casual wear. Besides the varied designs, what we love about Yuti is that they deliver the bridal blouses in just two days. For all those unplanned brides, this is your catch. Get a perfectly stitched blouse with designer cuts and hand embroidery in just two days. How cool is that?

Sumathi and her team specialise in beadwork, zardosi, and zari embroidery. We loved the purple embroidered collared blouse that Sumathi and her team designed for Chennai Silks. If you want to be the eye magnet, then do check out their silk black blouse that comes with a deep back neck cut. The back of the blouse has been designed like a pearl necklace with golden embroidery and pearls strung together. We can't take our eyes off this one. For something more casual, they have their breezy and chic tassel and digitally printed blouse that can be matched with almost any saree. Criss-cross blouses or deep necks with beads, you can slay any look with their blouse patterns.

Besides the blouses, they also make anarkalis and gowns that are perfect for sangeet and evening functions. Their bridal blouses are priced from INR 3,000.

