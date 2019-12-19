Reach Heights Of Top Notch Fashion Elegance With This Multi Designer Store in Gopalapuram

High fashion is nothing without the confidence of your looks and some uniquely made attires. Zingbi in Gopalapuram, apart from its dazzling bright and spacious store, houses glitzy designer Indian wear. But they aren't just any Indian wear. Each comes with different experimentation on patterns, colours and silhouettes. You can expect a fusion of saree and gown, kurti and dress and even a skirt and patiala. As you enter, you will be graced with long wooden flooring, royal blue and golden walls and wooden lit partitions. Each of the wooden shelves has clothes that are one of a kind.

The lehenga, kurtis and anarkalis at Zingbi are absolute hits. That trending pastel colour that you found on the runaway? You can expect it to be there. We found some pretty mesh and sequined kurtis too. You can go for a vintage floral print or a solid kurti with a floral vest as well. Why go for the usual reds when it comes to Anarkali, when you can choose lightweight lavenders, turquoise and lemon yellow? Their offwhite with golden embroidery was our favourite. It comes with the entire leggings and dupatta set. You can get them for INR 10000.

If you are searching for sarees, then Zingbi has both traditional and fusion ones. You can find their highlighted gown sarees which drapes just like a saree but is as easy to wear as a gown. The shine, the embroidered blouse and the ruffles make it worthy of the look. They can even customise saree gowns for you. Prices for these start at INR 15000. Our favourite is the ruffled net bottom peace saree gown which comes with a silver glittered blouse piece.

They have some western design clothing as well, which are mostly dresses. You can get skater dresses, midi dresses as well as maxi ones. We love the medieval style ochre dresses with ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves! These ruffles are made with the softest net we've ever found. They have some khadi dresses with high neck and peter pan collars as well. You can get them for less than INR 15000 as well.