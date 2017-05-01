Take A Bite Of Kunafa, A Classic Lebanese Dessert, At This Gurgaon Joint

ZIZO

Gurugram, Haryana
Palm Springs Plaza, Ground Floor, Sector 54, Gurgaon

Kunafa is the gorgeous marriage of cheese and sweet with the aroma of orange blossoms. But the one at Zizo is perfect because it's just the right kind of sweet and not excessively fragrant. It's light despite the cheese overload.

A larger portion perhaps, because you can't have enough even after ten bites.

After all the dough and lamb it's hard to keep an appetite for dessert, so try not to over-order because dessert is a must here.

This is probably the finest kunafa in the city though I doubt it's even available elsewhere. If you haven't had it before then do try it especially if you like baked cheesecakes.

Olive Roots By Zizo

Sector 18, Noida
3.8

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, 405-406, Sector 18, Noida

Z By Zizo

Cyber Hub, Gurgaon
4.7

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

