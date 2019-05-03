A Smaaashing Sunday

We walked into the Smaaash Vansant Kunj, and were blown away by the offerings of the games and experiences. There were VR and shooting games, enough for us to exhilarated. The Laser Blast was amazing fun, we were there in a group and split into two teams, you could shoot your opposing team, capture their bases and secretly set up mines to blow up on them. It was fun! Our VR recommendations are the 2 person Gun Attack, you get VR headsets and controllers as guns. You are immersed in an ambush and you need to shoot down as many soldiers coming at you. It is extremely immersive, and the world is explorative too. Highly recommended with your BFF or Bae. Warning: Addictive. The VR Dinosaur Ride was another good one. You sit in a jeep and drive through a Jurassic Park. You know you are wearing a headset but still you get your adrenaline starts pumping and when the reverse ride happens you can feel yourself asking your ‘driver’ to speed up. The hoops were another classic that we hadn’t played for really long it was a trip back into memory lane. Overall, it is an amazing experience and should plan it for the weekends.