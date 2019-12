Delhi is brimming with plenty of new adventure sports that have made their way here from, erm, YouTube? And the city is responding, too, with an advent of new ventures and groups lending a helping hand to adventure enthusiasts in the city (or even occasional hobbyists).

Always wanted to try parkour or paragliding, but never got a chance to actually get to it? We’re making it a bit easier for you. Here are our picks for adventure sports to try in Delhi NCR.