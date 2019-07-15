Experience All Things Luxe At These Places To Stay, Eat & Shop At In Aerocity

Aerocity in Delhi is synonymous with the word luxury when it comes to the hotels, restaurants and even stores here! Built near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the target audience is mostly travellers who have a layover in Delhi or happen to be in Delhi for a few hours. But it has become a hotspot now for Delhiites too as the area offers numerous options for a luxury staycation, rejuvenating spas, and fine dining and shopping experiences as well.