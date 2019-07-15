Aerocity in Delhi is synonymous with the word luxury when it comes to the hotels, restaurants and even stores here! Built near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the target audience is mostly travellers who have a layover in Delhi or happen to be in Delhi for a few hours. But it has become a hotspot now for Delhiites too as the area offers numerous options for a luxury staycation, rejuvenating spas, and fine dining and shopping experiences as well.
Experience All Things Luxe At These Places To Stay, Eat & Shop At In Aerocity
WHERE TO STAY
Aloft Hotel
This are a business hotel way cooler than a regular hotel. They have crazy artwork all over their corridors and walls. Aloft has a kids programme for children up to the age of 12, so your young one will also be busy while you are at work. They also allow you to bring your furry friends over. Now that is what we like!
Andaz
Andaz is a concept hotel by Hyatt which offers an ode to Delhi and its culture. They have 401 rooms, built with the aim to make you fall in love with Delhi as well. You can book a room, a suite or even an apartment for yourself when you come to stay here.
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn is an American chain of hotels that has been hosting people since 1950s. When in Aerocity, choose this hotel for business meetings, conferences or even private celebrations and they will spoil you with their variety (not only with the different banquet halls but also their range of food).
Pullman
Pullman is a peacock-themed 5 star luxury hotel that is just 200 metres from the Delhi Aerocity metro station. It is also at a walking distance from Worldmark, a premium shopping destination and business park. It has 6 restaurants and bars where you can dine and have a chill time at.
Roseate House
Roseate House is the answer to when you are looking to pampering yourself over the weekend. They have an in-house cinema hall with recliner seats that can accommodate 71 audience members. They keep having shows and screenings, and also organise several fun lifestyle and activity events.
Ibis Hotel
Ibis Hotel is an international chain by Accor Hotels and is slightly more economical than others mentioned on this list. If you are someone who follows 'early to bed, early to rise', they have breakfast options starting as early as 4:30am!
JW Marriott
Now, who hasn't heard of Marriott, when it comes to premium luxury 7 star hotels? From spa and ayurvedic treatment to a heated pool and fine dine restaurants with Korean and Japanese cuisines, Marriott has everything to make your stay memorable and comfortable.
Lemon Tree
Their services are as refreshing as their name sounds. They will arrange a pick up from the airport or the metro in premium sedan cars. They also have a business center fully equipped with iMac terminals and free WiFi so that you can attend to all your work requirements in comfort.
WHERE TO EAT
Plum By Bent Chair
Plum is India's first retail cafe. You can actually shop for furniture and home decor you choose as your seating area! Each seating section is different. They incorporate various themes like boho and chic for you to choose from. They have a huge pan Asian menu with different cuisines from Japan, China, Thailand and Korea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Dragonfly Experience
With three levels each with a bar, Dragonfly Experience is the largest restaurant in town and is an emotion waiting to be experienced. They have an exhaustive menu of drinks with unique cocktails on the menu. It has taken the Delhi culinary industry by a storm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
La Roca
La Roca is a tapas bar located in Aerocity. The concept and the name of the place is inspired by Spain. Many of their ingredients are also sourced from places such as Spain, Amsterdam, Korea, Brazil and Japan. With different ingredients, they have also curated a very unique menu that does not disappoint.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Underdoggs
It is a sports bar in Aerocity and is great place to hang out with your squad. They have regular live sports screenings and also have corporate retro nights where you can avail corporate discounts after having to deal with office blues for a week. Their strength lies in their amazing fusion food.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
REVE
REVE is a French word meaning dream and indeed this cafe is like stepping inside a dream. It is a perfect spot for that Sunday brunch or a romantic date with bae. The interiors and the menu will take you to France without needing a passport! They have a traditional French cuisine, some items which they have tweaked a little.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Kampai
Kampai is a Japanese word meaning cheers. This restaurant has ceilings that display cherry blossoms of Japan, giving the place a very spring aesthetic. The tables here can be converted into private parlour spaces as well. They also have low seating which is traditional of Japan.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
TAPPA
TAPPA is not your typical North Indian restaurant. They bring a twist to your favourite dishes and drinks with flavours that will give you a major throwback to your childhood. To bring in more nostalgia, they also have scrabble, snakes and ladders and hopscotch.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
AnnaMaya
AnnaMaya is a 'farm to table' restaurant that gets their ingredients from local farmers which mean that some of their ingredients are organic as well. Their stained glass window has the charm of Old Delhi. Every Sunday they have brunch deals that start at 6:30 am and go on till 4pm in the evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Akira Back
Akira Back is the luxury fine dine restaurant you didn't know you needed in your life if you are feeling indulgent. It has a fine selection of Korean and Japanese dishes. They also have a pizza that costs more than INR 40,000 and can be prepared for you if you inform the restaurant at least a week in advance because they source the ingredients from different countries.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Roasted By Roseate
Roasted is a bakery and patisserie for times when your sweet tooth cravings kick in. It has small bites as well like sandwiches, open sandwiches, puffs and quiches. They also have a range of TWG teas that you must try if you visit this place.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Liv Bar
Liv Bar is one of those bars where you can actually customise and make your own drinks. They have a limited food menu but that's alright because the quality of the items on the menu surpasses the quantity.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Chidyaghar Bar
Another gem of the Roseate House, head to this place for drinks if you want to unwind and relax or just catch up with some old friends. It has a cosy ambience but a limited food menu if you are looking for more options. However, their extensive happy hours on drinks and cocktails make up for it.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
FabCafe
If you want to go to some place quieter or want affordable breakfast options, try FabCafe located in Worldmark 3. You can catch a healthy breakfast right before catching your flight or before going for that presentation, since the place open at 8:30am.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Whipped
Whipped does the most amazing cakes and cheesecakes in town and lucky for our sweet tooth, they have an outlet in Aerocity as well. They also have an extensive menu with ice tea, quiche, waffles and ice cream shakes to name a few.
Soul Pantry
Soul Pantry is the go-to cafe when you want to eat lunch outside but do not want to compromise on your health. They do nutritious meals in a bowl, flatbreads, detox smoothies, hung curd beverages and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Costa Coffee
Who can ever say no to a cup of hot coffee especially when you are worked up and really need a moment away from work? Refuel yourself at Costa Coffee with amazing coffee and small eats.
Bikanervala
Going out as a group and everyone wants to eat a bunch of different things? Bikanervala will always come to your rescue because of its multi-cuisine menu which includes north indian, south indian, chinese, chaat, pizza and sweets.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
WHERE TO SHOP
The Upstage Collect
The Upstage Collect is a retail store at The Roseate. It brings together and showcases the products from premium homegrown brands. It has five designer brands as of now - Nappa Dori, Bodice, Lacquer Embassy, Doux Amour and Wishaway.
Da Milano
Da Milano is an Italian luxury brand founded in 1984 that does accessories, belts, bags and wallets for both men and women. They also have travel accessories and luggage.
Central
One of the popular American chains, Central has a store in Aerocity as well. You can shop apparel (both western and indian), footwear, handbags, fragrances and more from different brands all under one roof here.
Forest Essential
It's an Indian beauty brand that does ayurvedic skin care and cosmetic products so very right. They majorly cater to four categories under beauty and healthcare - Facial Care, Body Care, Hair Care and Wellness. You can even buy their products online.
Shaze
If you are looking for high end classy pieces of jewellery (including earrings, bracelets, pendants and tie cufflinks), head to Shaze in Worldmark, Aerocity. Jewellery always makes for great gifts if you've to buy something for someone or simply pamper yourself with some retail therapy.
