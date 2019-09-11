Getaways Less Than 4 Hours Away

Each of the suites and rooms at this gorgeous property by Neemrana Hotels has been named after 21 of India’s most famous women painters, such as the Anju Mahal or the Pushpmala Mahal. Their artwork adorns the walls of these namesake rooms as a celebration of their legacy.

Walks in their terrace gardens, a holistic treatment at the spa and a trip to the natural spring of Surajmukhi – this sounds like the perfect recipe for relaxation. Don’t forget to stop by the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, maybe you’ll spot some tiger stripes among the wilderness!

It’s a little pricey but hey, it’s only one weekend.

Distance from Gurgaon: 1 hr, 52 minutes