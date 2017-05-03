Pole Dancing & 4 Other Workouts To Try This Summer

You don’t have to be at a bachelorette to attempt pole fitness. You now have a studio that offers the same much closer to home. Vesna Jacob likes to switch up her workouts and offer different fitness solutions to her clients to keep them motivated and get them closer to their goals. Pole Fitness is a new addition but I have to admit that it is a lot harder than it looks. It works on making you leaner, taut and toned and it requires a lot of core and upper body strength. After a few failed attempts, I was pretty ecstatic when I managed to get onto the pole. Mind you, this will leave you feeling all kinds of sore the next day. The best bits- they have five poles starting June so it is a great way to spend the afternoon, learning a new skill and burning calories with your girlfriends.

