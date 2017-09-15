If you’re looking for an oasis of culture in a desert city, check out our list of art galleries in Gurgaon.
Colour Me Happy: Check Out These 5 Art Galleries In Gurgaon
Gallerie Alternatives
The veteran of fine art galleries in Gurgaon, Gallerie Alternatives was opened in 1999 with over 5,500 square feet of space. The gallery has displayed work by some of Indian art’s greats, including MF Hussain, Latika Katt, Abanindarnath Tagore, Krishen Khanna and many, many more.
Artwork is displayed on the website so you can get a feel for their taste before even visiting the location. They also host workshops and art appreciation meet-ups.
Art Alive
Having been around since 2001, the Art Alive gallery is at the forefront of the NCR art scene. Hosting regular events- including seminars, art book launches, catalogues and carefully curated shows- the gallery has a packed schedule.
Art Alive also hosts and supports Emerging Artists, a programme that offers art patrons the chance to buy art easily and at a reasonable price. The Emerging Artists website connects buyers with young and emerging talents, giving them a platform to showcase their work.
Note: This is their secondary gallery. The primary gallery is located in Panchsheel Park, Delhi.
Gallery One
The spacious gallery has prided itself on discovering and nurturing budding artists. Over the years they have found themselves playing host to some of the country’s leading talents, but their desire is still to find and showcase young talent. They are currently showcasing a series of artwork by Thai and Cambodian artists.
Gallery One offers event-based support to the Genesis Foundation, an NGO that provides deprived children with medical care.
Art Pilgrim
Having first started in Hauz Khas Village, Art Pilgrim relocated to Gurgaon. They host exhibitions and workshops that bring new and exciting collections to the art enthusiast public, having previously organised curated shows in the UK.
With over 20 years of experience in the gallery circuit Art Pilgrim knows what they are doing, they have a unique style and bring in artists to match that.
Quill and Canvas
Conceptually, this might be the most interesting space. A bookstore-cum-art gallery, Quill and Canvas was initially a tiny shop in Galleria Market until it could no longer be contained. The new avatar is a good ten times bigger. With mostly canvas works, which add to the décor of the bookstore, the space exhibits and sells artwork.
There is no thematic exhibition so to speak. All works are vetted and then displayed by the management of Quill and Canvas. So you can consider the exhibited works a curated show by the owner.
