Colour Me Happy: Check Out These 5 Art Galleries In Gurgaon

The veteran of fine art galleries in Gurgaon, Gallerie Alternatives was opened in 1999 with over 5,500 square feet of space. The gallery has displayed work by some of Indian art’s greats, including MF Hussain, Latika Katt, Abanindarnath Tagore, Krishen Khanna and many, many more.

Artwork is displayed on the website so you can get a feel for their taste before even visiting the location. They also host workshops and art appreciation meet-ups.