Arty Shoes On: Here's Why Bikaner House Should Be Your Cool, New Hangout Spot

The decrepit-looking Bikaner House was once a sad bus terminal with an equally morose milk-selling kiosk but now, it’s a cultural and art hub that’s rivalling some of our favourite haunts like Habitat Centre and Alliance Francaise. It’s hard to put a finger on what’s making the place so appealing but we’re loving the pop of yellow and the ample greens. In fact, we’d say that the food and shopping are awesome toppings too.

If the lush lawns and art exhibitions aren’t really your cup of tea, we bet you can’t turn down this Chor Bizzare outlet. It has got stained glass artefacts and four-poster bed turned into a dining table, it does some mean cocktails too.

There's also Vayu Design For Living, a pristine space that’s calm and sweet-smelling enough to be a posh, Parisian yoga centre, and is well-kept like a heritage museum. Find everything handcrafted from furniture to clothes and even a section of books and artefacts that speaks to the well-heeled and the well-travelled.

Don't miss their events —from sassy fashion pop-ups and jazz gigs to art exhibitions and book launches, the calendar here keeps throwing something interesting our way. Whether you’re in for the staid ones (think documentaries) or the handloom sales, you’ll find lots of like-minded folks here. The amphitheatre, guys, is really nice on breezy evenings. Keep track of the happenings by signing up for their newsletter or going on their Facebook page.