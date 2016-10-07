If you can’t make it to Krabi, Vegas or Koh Samui, or have to throw a consolation party for the friends that didn’t make it, don’t let the city bring you down. We asked around, and here’s where you can get a customised, private party experience for you and your girls.
Mission Bachelorette: Venues and Services You Can Hit Up
PCO
PCO has a well-kept secret—a private party room up on the first floor. Equipped to accommodate upto 15 people, it comes complete with leather sofas, a dining table, and a TV and DVD player {perfect for the X-rated night!}. They also offer customised cocktails from the trusted hands of the mixologists at PCO.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Dramz
In our opinion, venues don’t get more perfect than Dramz. All you whisky-loving ladies; you could also probably fit your entire wedding party across their four floors, but for now we’ll stick to the bachelorette. Just book a section, decide on the drinks and food menu, and get the party started.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Kitty Su
Oh yes, a good old night club. Kitty Su houses a private champagne room far removed from the main club, and what goes on in there stays in there.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Party In A Box
From LED balloons and beer towers to themed decorations and costumes, these guys will help you have the best-themed bachelorette. Apart from the usual decorations, they also provide props, accessories, and champagne-shaped confetti.
Fast Turtle
Cool headgear, wigs, sashes, accessories and even masquerade gear make this store one of our favourites in G-town. They pretty much have everything you’d need for a great bash, and are always ready to help you out with any specific needs that you have.
Wanna Party
Willy-shaped accessories, booby balloons, devil wings, handcuffs and more make for the perfect adult themed bachellorete. There is so much to choose from, and all of it is available at affordable prices. They deliver all across India, and have no shipping charges in Delhi {and that is just great}.
Party Hunterz
While they aren’t really big on variety, what really helps them score high is the quality of their products. The prints won’t fade and the products look great {because who really wants to look like they didn’t spend enough on their bachelorette}. Bar-ware and decorations are pretty great, too, plus you can have your own neon signages for the special occassion.
With inputs from Aditi Datta
