Planning A Family Day Out? Here Are 10 Activities You Can Enjoy With Kids

In this age of technology and social media, it's very important to provide learning experiences to kids, indulging their curiosities, and imploring them to be physically active. Here's a list of 10 best places and activities for kids in Delhi, that you can check out for a family outing.
Nehru Planetarium
The Pony Club
Play Areas
Some of the good ones are Tumble House in Defence Colony and Rajouri Garden, Going Bananas in Gurgaon (this one is right next to a cafe, Another Fine Day where you can chill while you watch the kids go crazy), Let'Em Play in Saket, and Play Shack near Model Town.
Kingdom Of Dreams
Ice Skating
SMAAASH
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Fun City, Ambience Mall
Fun city is an arcade for the entertainment of both kids and adults. They have a few fun rides and lots of video games, like car racing, bike racing, pinball machine, basketball shooting game, and so much more. The best part? You get tickets for every you game you play, and you can redeem it for a toy later.
Museums
We're lucky to be born into a culture that has a rich and varied history, and there are so many museums in the city that keep it alive. From the Doll Museum, to Air Force Museum, and Rail Museum, there are so many that you must take your kids to. Here's a list of 21 museums in the city you should visit with your kids.
- Per Person: ₹ 20
Amusement Parks
Edible Routes
Edible Routes is a Not-For-Profit organisation that aims at finding local solutions to global environmental problems. They work towards environmental education, farmer outreach, ecological and biodiversity restoration, creating and managing a native trees and plants nursery, and more such issues. They have various workshops such as urban planting, composting, kombucha brewing, and more that you can attend with kids too.
