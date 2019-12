Planning A Family Day Out? Here Are 10 Activities You Can Enjoy With Kids

Delhi summer can get too hot for the kids to brave, and you don’t want them getting a heatstroke and falling sick. There are a number of play areas in the city that you can take your kids to. Many of them organise activities like painting as well.Some of the good ones are Tumble House in Defence Colony and Rajouri Garden, Going Bananas in Gurgaon (this one is right next to a cafe, Another Fine Day where you can chill while you watch the kids go crazy), Let'Em Play in Saket, and Play Shack near Model Town.