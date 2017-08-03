Time For A Haircut? Book An Appointment With Any Of These Tried-And-Tested Hair Stylists

One of the best-known names in the business, when not styling for Hillary Clinton, Sumit runs a jam-packed styling schedule, alongside managing his successful chain of salons. He’s good with every type of hair; he’s superb with edgy cuts and strong post-cut styling. He tends to work at supersonic speed; don’t be alarmed, he knows exactly what he’s doing. You'll need to make a prior appointment though- he's only available on Fridays for a limited slot.



Charges: Starting INR 5,000 plus taxes.