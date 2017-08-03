Time For A Haircut? Book An Appointment With Any Of These Tried-And-Tested Hair Stylists

LBB went scouting for the best stylists in the city—for men and women— and here’s what we found.

MEN

Deepak - Looks

Deepak is a miracle worker when it comes to curly hair! He’ll ensure it falls the way you want- tight curls, straight or somewhere in the middle. They’ll also recommend products for its upkeep. Deepak also does a great job on womens’ hair.

Price: Starting at INR 1,770.

Looks

The Claridges Hotel, 12, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi

Anil - Dessange

Face-cut determines everything, according to him. He’ll cut and style as per the shape of your face and head so that you highlight all your best assets.

Price: Starting at INR 1,500

Dessange

53, 2nd Floor, Community Centre, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Parvez - Aashmeen Munjal's Star Salon

There is a certain section of men in the city who swear by Parvez and do no trust anyone else with their beloved tresses. He’s equally good with the basic old-school styles as well as something as exciting as a mohawk.

Price: Starting at INR 1,500

Aashmeen Munjal's Star Salon

11-B/1, Pusa Road, Opp. Metro Pillar 127, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

Deepak - Toni & Guy

The stylists at Toni & Guy do a great job with both men and women’s haircuts. They recommend different styles based on occasions, tell you how to maintain it and even suggest products that can do wonders for your hair. Ask for Deepak or Shahid for a flawless hairstyle.

Price: Starting at INR 1,000 plus taxes

Toni & Guy

J-216, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

WOMEN

Rita & Martina - Martina Wu

The senior stylists for hair, they’re also the in-house makeup peeps at Martina Wu. While Rita’s great with colour, Martina does a commendable job with haircuts, especially for curly hair.

Price: Starting at INR 1,700

Martina Wu

C-93, Ground Floor, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Sumit Israni - Geetanjali

One of the best-known names in the business, when not styling for Hillary Clinton, Sumit runs a jam-packed styling schedule, alongside managing his successful chain of salons. He’s good with every type of hair; he’s superb with edgy cuts and strong post-cut styling. He tends to work at supersonic speed; don’t be alarmed, he knows exactly what he’s doing. You'll need to make a prior appointment though- he's only available on Fridays for a limited slot. 

Charges: Starting INR 5,000 plus taxes.

Geetanjali Salon

Select Citywalk, 2nd Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Chang - Geetanjali

Try him for a basic top-up haircut, but we don’t recommend trying anything dramatic. He gives a mean voluminous blow dry so if you have fine hair, he’s your guy.

Price: Starting at INR 1,100

Geetanjali Salon

S-13, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Elvis & Reema - Elvis & Reema Salon

Run by the husband and wife duo, Elvis & Reema’s salon is a great option for anyone who wants to get edgy hair makeovers. While Elvis takes care of haircuts, Reema is the stylist behind the pinterest-y rainbow coloured hair makeovers. Since they have a small team, it’s best to fix a prior appointment.

Price: Starting at INR 1,500

Elvis & Reema Salon

C-201, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

