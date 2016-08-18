Next Time You're At Wangchuk's Ladakhi Kitchen, Try These Momo

First, they came to Supermart and quickly became one of Gurgaon’s favourite ahaatas. But when Wangchuk’s Ladakhi Kitchen shifted shop and opened on Golf Course Road, we wondered whether the warm bowls of thukpa would taste the same. They do.

The airy rooftop restaurant serves up delicious Tibetan and Ladakhi cuisine while you chug your theka-bought beer. The reason we keep coming back to Ladakhi, in addition to the chilled out vibes, is their interesting momo selection.

So, here are the three momo we suggest you munch on, while you sip on your whiskey in a plastic cup.