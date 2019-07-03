This Pan Asian Restaurant Is Perfect For A Fine Dining Experience

Pa Pa Ya is one of the best restaurants in Delhi for Pan Asian cuisine. They are well known for there food & hospitality. I visited here with my cousins for brunch. The service was really nice and was very friendly. We had lots of special dishes which were quite popular and even ordered a variety of dimsums. Starting with: Crystal dumplings: Steamed dumplings with perfectly filled stuffing Bao: A soft dough stuffed with Korean chicken. It Tasted really tasty. Even bao with mushroom stuffing . Jiaozi: These were dumplings with veggies. Green curry vegetables with rice: This combination was ultimate. The curry was a bit sweet but it was really tasty & the rice was perfectly cooked. Exoctica: I tried this drink it was a bit rough. Overall, 100 % worth visiting. Its a bit expensive but they are serving you with that amazing quality too. I would recommend this restaurant for a perfect dining experience.