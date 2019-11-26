Whether you’re going running or need to keep yourself warm on a cold, cold night, it’s socks that’ll do it for you. We love our socks as much as we hate wearing shoes without them. Be it stockings, knee socks or ankle-lengths, we have you sorted for the time being.
Bye-Bye Cold Feet: Our Favourite Socks Brands
Happy Socks
Started in 2008, this Swedish sock company is specifically dealing with high-quality fabrics and materials to give you the best possible pair of socks. For men, women, and kids, Happy Socks stocks stunning, quirky, and colourful designs. The wool socks, athletic lines, and cute paisley designs have won us over.
Price: INR 299 upwards
- Upwards: ₹ 300
The Glu Affair
The Glu Affair had sent some super cutesy socks over to LBB with little french fries and burgers all over them. The colour-blocked blues, greys and pinks are also great if you’re procrastinating in bed and don’t intend to wear them out.
Price: INR 199 upwards
Big C
While we maintain that Sarojini Nagar remains one of the best places to get socks (come summer or winter), we have a soft spot for Big C, which has cute socks with woven watermelons, dinosaurs, ducks, flamingoes and CATS! Big C also has a pretty stellar collection of stockings in sheers and opaques (along with a bunch of neon colours).
Nearest Metro Station: INA
Price: INR 200 onwards
Thela Gaadi
Thela Gaadi is a brand that does quirky socks that aren't over the top. They have super cute designs like waves, pencils, pineapples, and more. Their ankle length socks, however, have cuter animal prints and pastel colour options.
Price: Starting at INR 199
Maanja
Those who like their socks on the simpler side of things will love this brand. Their designs are simple with stripes, and gingham prints, yet colourful and fun.
Price: INR 59
Stance Socks
Most of the socks by Stance are pretty basic, solid coloured ones; perfect to go with formals. However, their collections like Marvel and Disney are to die for! If you're feeling fancy, and socks is your choice of accessory to splurge on, this is just the right buy for you.
Price: Starting at INR 700
Mustang Socks
Mustang Socks are good for those who don't wish to go over the top and colourful. They have pretty and basic designs, but their collection has a few anomalies of bolder prints and colours, in case you want to add a dash of fun for special occasions.
Price: Starting at INR 139
Chumbak
Chumbak needs no introduction when it comes to their aesthetics. The brand is widely recognised for their quirky vibe, and kitschy products. Their socks are also of similar fashion. You will find cool prints, and colourful patterns, and great quality, of course.
Price: Starting at INR 295 for a set of two
Majnu Ka Tila
Majnu Ka Tila is a must-visit for winter shopping. From scarves and boots, to pretty socks, you'll find it all here. While you won't find fancy prints like pizza, and flamingos, you will find colourful stripes and polka dots, if that's more your thing. They also stock thick, fuzzy socks you'd find in the hills
Price: Starting at INR 50
Comments (0)