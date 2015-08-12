Bring Your Best Moves To These Bollywood Nights in Gurgaon

So we all agree that it ain’t a party until Basanti has been encouraged to dance, and some chitti kaliyan have been shaken? Like it or not, that darn Bollywood music gets us going like it’s our best friend’s wedding. And it sneaks its way into pretty much every party at some point in the evening. Which is why we love nights that are especially dedicated to the cause, so we come ready with our dancing shoes flung off, more often than on! Here’s where to let your inner demon loose – our favourite Bollywood nights in Gurgaon