If your love for Italian food doesn’t extend beyond pizza and pasta, it’s time you visited Diva Italian, and gave your tastebuds a little treat.
Bookmark Diva Italian For Your Next Date Night
Chow Down
Duck Two Ways, Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Toasted Hazelnuts
Your choice of wine; they have a great selection
Being a versatile spot—date night, casual meeting, family dinner; and for consistently putting up great dishes
Okay, we’ll admit it. We took our own sweet time getting around to eating here, but let us tell you, it was everything we’d heard, and more. Walk in and be seated; it may seem like the tables are too close to each other, but you’ll have enough privacy.
Start off by selecting your poison for the evening {if you’re a Sangria fan, you’re going to love the one they serve here} and chomp on some of the complimentary bread, olive oil and salty tomatoes—a great start. Choose your appetisers carefully to make sure you have enough room for your main course—even though it is a pretty fancy restaurant, they don’t skimp on the portions, a huge plus in our books.
Also, it’s not the usual pizza + pasta ‘Italian’ fare you usually get everywhere else; often their ingredients are flown in from Italy, so this is an experience in itself.
Honestly, it’s hard for us to recommend any one particular thing here; whatever we ate was delicious, well-balanced, and tasted like a lot of care had gone into preparing it. We ate the Sweet Potato Gnocchi with toasted hazelnuts, Gorgonzola and fresh rocket, Ravioli filled with Pulled Pork, and the Duck Two Ways – slow-cooked breast and confit leg, orange-duck jus, green beans & celeriac caponata—and we’d recommend you try all of these. We do know we’re going back soon for more.
Don’t forget to ask about dessert; they do a great tiramisu. We’re just sad we couldn’t go through the entire menu, Perhaps you should do that for us. This is a great spot for a first date {or 32nd, for that matter} and will definitely earn you brownie points.
Where: M-8A, M Block Market, GK 2
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place
Contact: 011 29215673, or write to reservation@diva-italian.com
Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm
Check out their menu here, and follow them on Facebook here.
