Bookmark Diva Italian For Your Next Date Night

Okay, we’ll admit it. We took our own sweet time getting around to eating here, but let us tell you, it was everything we’d heard, and more. Walk in and be seated; it may seem like the tables are too close to each other, but you’ll have enough privacy.

Start off by selecting your poison for the evening {if you’re a Sangria fan, you’re going to love the one they serve here} and chomp on some of the complimentary bread, olive oil and salty tomatoes—a great start. Choose your appetisers carefully to make sure you have enough room for your main course—even though it is a pretty fancy restaurant, they don’t skimp on the portions, a huge plus in our books.

Also, it’s not the usual pizza + pasta ‘Italian’ fare you usually get everywhere else; often their ingredients are flown in from Italy, so this is an experience in itself.