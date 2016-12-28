Cafeteria & Co In North Campus Does Some Stellar Fish And Chips

Cafeteria and Co. is one of the busiest, most popular and definitely most loved cafes in the student area. They play some of the nicest music tracks ranging from Pink Floyd to the Fray, while their ambient lighting and selection of different {read: weird/offbeat} decor makes it the perfect place for a lighthearted gathering. The Triple Dip fries is something you will find on every table; we recommend skipping the starters and going straight in for the mains. Our all time favourites are the Fish and Chips, the Lebron James burger served with masala topped fries, the Roast Pork with spiced gold Rum sauce or the Bhuna Mutton Hexizza.