Thukpa, Kebabs & Biryani: Eating Our Way Through JNU

Word has it that Mamu is an ex JNU student, who just never left campus. His dhabaserves thaalis {with influences of Bihar}, biryani, samosas, and a lot of shakes {cheekoo’s a universal favourite}. Mamu {M. Shahzad Ibrahimi} prides himself on not keeping any mass-marketed goods and even the jhaal muri is made by him.

Where: Behind Ad Block on the way to School of Social Sciences {SSS}

Price: INR 150 for two {approx.}

{with inputs from Tanvi}