One of the most prestigious universities in the country, JNU is also a popular hub for khaadi clad students to chill at, sipping on adrak chai and indulging in a variety of treats ranging from momos and thukpa, to rolls and tikkas, and on occasion, luchhiand aloo bhaja. If you’ve just got into a hostel or just want to check out the culinary scene, get off at Hauz Khas or Chattarpur metro station, take a rick and check out our picks of the best cheap food in Delhi.
Thukpa, Kebabs & Biryani: Eating Our Way Through JNU
The name would have made sense a while ago, how now the new administration has changed up the rules and sadly they close by 11 p.m. However, the food is still stellar and has a range of parathas, rolls, chicken tikkas, chhole chawal and even some Chinese infusions such as chowmein and chili potato.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
North East Dhaba
This is a staple amongst those who love themselves a slice of the North East. Take your pick from momos, thukpa, tenga, akhuni, raja mirchi, chili mushroom, potatoes and more. There’s a lot for non-vegetarians, including some seafood.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Mughal Darbar
This is perhaps the most expensive joint at JNU, but with its range of Afghani chicken, mutton seekh kebabs, sheermal, chicken tikkas, khamiri roti, shelling out the money is well worth it.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Mamu ka Dhaba
Word has it that Mamu is an ex JNU student, who just never left campus. His dhabaserves thaalis {with influences of Bihar}, biryani, samosas, and a lot of shakes {cheekoo’s a universal favourite}. Mamu {M. Shahzad Ibrahimi} prides himself on not keeping any mass-marketed goods and even the jhaal muri is made by him.
Where: Behind Ad Block on the way to School of Social Sciences {SSS}
Price: INR 150 for two {approx.}
{with inputs from Tanvi}
- Price for two: ₹ 150
