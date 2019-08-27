Check Out This New Vietnamese Place In G-Town

Just like the name suggests VietNom serves Vietnamese food, which we often do not find much in Delhi NCR. Doesn't that make it a good option to try out something different! I found this place in DLF Cyber Hub, Gurgaon. It has some unique drink options. I tried the Origin of Jamun and this is the very first time I had a Jamun drink and the presentation was even better! Every drink I saw was something unique. Talking about the food items it has a variety of dimsums, rolls, salads and many more in small plates. The signature dishes are a must-try. I tried the rice puff skewers and they tasted delicious! The lettuce wrap chicken was my favourite. You will definitely take out your camera and take a picture of every dish whether it is a drink or a food item. This place offers a great combination of good food and breathtaking presentation.