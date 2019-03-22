Well, its a place where you will get cheap booze as there are offers running on a daily basis on booze. Live music is played by great singers to make this place more happening! The theme of this place is very unique and you will love to visit there time and again! The elite drinks are their showstoppers!! Would highly recommend people to head over to Cheenos right away!
Find Cheap Booze And Great Food Only At This Place In Sector 18 Noida
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They need to expand there area and make it more comfortable for guests
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
