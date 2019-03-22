Find Cheap Booze And Great Food Only At This Place In Sector 18 Noida

Lounges

Cheenos

Sector 18, Noida
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

P-11, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Sony Centre, Sector 18, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, its a place where you will get cheap booze as there are offers running on a daily basis on booze. Live music is played by great singers to make this place more happening! The theme of this place is very unique and you will love to visit there time and again! The elite drinks are their showstoppers!! Would highly recommend people to head over to Cheenos right away!

What Could Be Better?

They need to expand there area and make it more comfortable for guests

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

