Busan, a Korean Restaurant offers some amazing food with an amazing ambience. The food is very affordable. You'll be able to fill your belly in the best way possible. They have a really nice setup and are set in an authentic Korean way. Do Visit this place for all your Korean Food cravings.
Kimchi To Instant Noodles At This Cute Little Korean Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Mostly crowded so the service is a little slow
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Friends
