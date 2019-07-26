Kimchi To Instant Noodles At This Cute Little Korean Restaurant

What Makes It Awesome?

Busan, a Korean Restaurant offers some amazing food with an amazing ambience. The food is very affordable. You'll be able to fill your belly in the best way possible. They have a really nice setup and are set in an authentic Korean way. Do Visit this place for all your Korean Food cravings.

Mostly crowded so the service is a little slow

₹500 - ₹1,000

Big Group, Friends

