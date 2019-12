Get the most calories burnt out of your workout when you train CrossFit-style. Their routines contain varied functional movements {pulling, pushing, jumping, lifting} performed at a super-high intensity, and there’s a good chance you’ll never be bored while you’re here {no two routines are the same}.

So, if you’re looking to switch things up or make exercise a permanent part of your life, we recommend checking out one of these CrossFit gyms in Gurgaon.