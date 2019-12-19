A New Workout Routine Every Day? Never Get Bored Of The Gym With CrossFit

Well-trained coaches, non-repetitive workouts that rarely last longer than 40 minutes and a sense of accomplishment as you walk out, glistening in sweat. Instead of traditional work outs, new tasks are created and assigned to a group everyday. These tasks have been created to push you further along your fitness journey.

Don’t let the slightly higher membership rates dissuade you; you’re entitled to an unlimited number of classes per month/three months while you receive semi-personalised coaching.

So, if you’re in it for the long haul and are committed to making a change, we’d definitely recommend checking Reebok CrossFit out.

Contact: +91 7838381662 {for queries related to programmes and coaching}; 0124 4085606 {for directions and to book a trial}

Price: Starting at INR 7,500 per month {for unlimited classes}