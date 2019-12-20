Get A Custom-Made Bright, Neon Sign For Your Bedroom Here

Keep your eyes peeled for this one – it’s a rather small, unimpressive store. Look closely, because even if the store isn’t fancy-shmancy, you might catch a glint of neon. While walking past Ghitorni’s furniture market, we stopped by to ask if we could have our very own, personalised sign and they said yes! We spotted the quintessential red, glow-in-the-dark pin-up girl that adorns the walls of many a bar, some neon letters that could spell magic in your room and metallic accents to jazz up your living space.