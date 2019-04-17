Looking To Get Fit? Join These 4 Cycling Clubs In Delhi

Audacity Riders - The Royal Cycling Club of Faridabad, was started by Ankit Singhal about four years ago The concept that this group is built on is the fact that cycling is becoming seriously redundant over the years. The cyclists get together and go rides that are around 30-50 kms.

The minimum age for registration is 13 years, and after filling up an online form, the rider is allowed to join on a trial basis. What is cool is that all riders are required to have safety equipment, and a support car (which carries a first aid kit) is available at all times. Also, they charge nothing at all to be a member, and you can connect with them and stay updated about their events through Facebook.