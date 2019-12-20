These Deep-Cleaning Pros Will Make Your Home Sparkle & Shine

Their services include full house deep cleaning, bathroom & kitchen deep cleaning, house painting, marble floor polishing, wooden furniture polishing, sofa and carpet shampoo and pest control. They also have carpenters, electricians, plumbers and masons on call.

They get lots of extra points for their service – we loved how they made an unused, neglected washroom, sparkle in just a couple of hours and even sent a senior staff member to oversee a project as small as installing a wooden wine glass holder on the wall!