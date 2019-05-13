Hectic Work Week? Take A Break & Head To Shillong For A Memorable Vacay

Looking for scenic getaway? Why not grab a bus and head to Shillong? If you do choose to go via road, it'll take you around 10 hours to get there. Although, if you suffer from motion sickness and have the money, you can book an 8-hour flight from Delhi to Shillong (however, two hours is not much of a difference either).

Far away from the city's hustle-bustle, there are a ton of serene locations you can visit in Shillong. Elephant Falls is one such location. These are a set of a three-levelled waterfalls which will take you around 30-40 minutes if you wish to explore and appreciate properly.

Another place to go see is the Shillong Peak. If you're a hiking junkie, you'll love climbing up to this peak as it's the highest spot in the entire town, and obviously, one of the most scenic ones.

Apart from these two spots, Laitlum and Cherrapunji are areas that you can trek through. You may want to reserve an entire day for these two spots as they are pretty large and wandering through them will take time. To go from Shillong to Cherrapunji, you'll have to take a Sumo which will cost you around INR 150 per person (it's a shared ride). Be careful the drivers do not charge you a ridiculous amount just to fit your luggage on the top. You can find these Sumo taxi stands on Google Maps by the name of Sohra (another name for cherrapunji).

When in Shillong, we recommend you stay at this charming AirBnB called the Midhill Cottage, it's cosy and has a nice porch that you can sit on and soak up the sun (if the weather favours it).