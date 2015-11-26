The Football Link: Supporting Children Through Sport

TFL made coaching more approachable for underprivileged children when the founder, Chetan Misra, initiated an alliance with the Delhi Police in 2012. Known as the Child Youth Development Program, this collaboration has helped TFL use the infrastructure provided by the police to train children in the sport on the grounds of the Vikaspuri Police Station.

TFL now has 15-20 coaches working full time. With a new centre set to open in Vasant Kunj by mid-January, they’re always looking for volunteers and coaches, so if you’re interested, make sure you get in touch.

Where: K-53 A, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Contact: 011 4016 7043, +91 9999079889, or email them at info@thefootballlink.com

Follow them on Facebook here.