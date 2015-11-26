Non-profit organisation The Football Link organises various football-related initiatives and programmes to promote social development and a healthy lifestyle for underprivileged children.
The Football Link: Supporting Children Through Sport
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Shortcut
A goal-den initiative
The Football Link {TFL} does not differentiate between children who come from different backgrounds. While many are involved in criminal activities {usually forced}, the focus of the programme is to use the sport as a device to guide and mentor these at-risk youth. While on the field, it’s all about having a good time, taking the kids’ minds off the issues that surround their everyday lives, and helping them focus their energies on sport instead.
Here’s the kicker
TFL made coaching more approachable for underprivileged children when the founder, Chetan Misra, initiated an alliance with the Delhi Police in 2012. Known as the Child Youth Development Program, this collaboration has helped TFL use the infrastructure provided by the police to train children in the sport on the grounds of the Vikaspuri Police Station.
TFL now has 15-20 coaches working full time. With a new centre set to open in Vasant Kunj by mid-January, they’re always looking for volunteers and coaches, so if you’re interested, make sure you get in touch.
Where: K-53 A, Kalkaji, New Delhi
Contact: 011 4016 7043, +91 9999079889, or email them at info@thefootballlink.com
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Comments (0)