Enjoy Cooking And Dining In A More Interactive Way

It was a really amazing experience with fellow foodies at Tastesutra. It was not a cooking class or a workshop like regular ones, it was an experimental, fun cooking party which was organised by Anchal Chopra Bhalla, the founder of Tastesutra. The concept behind Tastesutra is to make cooking session more interactive and creative through live cooking and dining sessions. You can do anything from chopping, cleaning, cooking to plating. She always uses the best quality of products and ingredients in her kitchen to get the best dishes. Tastesutra is a new destination for foodies where all guests come and cook along with Anchal Bhalla. It was a fun cooking experiment rather than the classical concept of visiting a place, ordering and then eating. You can go there with your friends, family, partner or even with your children too. She has a colourful and vibrant, well decorated professional kitchen. I love the way she organised her kitchen and used each and every corner to showcase artwork. Totally love it! She loves to serve groups of 2 to 25 people at one time. She serves all courses from starter to the main course and desserts which includes 7-8 different types of dishes. You have to just book your day, go free handed and come back with beautiful memories.