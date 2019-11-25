Novalash has four semi-private, super comfy beds where you lie down while a skilled eyelash specialist works on giving you the lashes of your dreams. Depending on how voluminous you’d like them, you can choose a set of falsies. All you need to do now is put your feet up, play some music and keep your eyes closed for an hour and a half. This is super important because they’re working with glue and sudden jerks or movements can’t mean anything good.

