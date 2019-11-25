The idea of malls never comes to an end with just shopping outlets or food courts. There must have been one time or more that you visited the mall just to hang out, or pass your time on one of those lazy Sundays. If you chose Selecr Citywalk Mall, Saket, this time, fret not. We gathered a couple of options for you to check out!
IMAX to Nail Bars: Things to Do At The Mall
Eye-Lash Extension At Novalash
Novalash has four semi-private, super comfy beds where you lie down while a skilled eyelash specialist works on giving you the lashes of your dreams. Depending on how voluminous you’d like them, you can choose a set of falsies. All you need to do now is put your feet up, play some music and keep your eyes closed for an hour and a half. This is super important because they’re working with glue and sudden jerks or movements can’t mean anything good.
Haircut At Geetanjali
With more than 90 outlets pan India, visit Geetanjali Salon for best hair cuts, hair color or a blow-dry. Also, their mani-pedi services are good too, so do drop by for some me-time.
Simar’s Nail Bar
One of the first nail salons that opened up in Delhi, Simar’s Nail Bar is believed to be India’s largest. Do check them out if you plan on getting some floral or geometrical art on your nails.
Price: Starting at INR 2500 for nail extensions
Hangout
If you're coming to the mall with your little ones, don't miss out on Hangout! It's a rainforest-themed entertainment area with a gaming arcade, an indoor playground, virtual roller coasters, and a lot more. It also has many cute cartoon characters who guide your children through their time in Hangout!
Movies at IMAX
Ever since Delhi had gotten its first-ever IMAX, the movie-buff in us itched to head there and watch a movie (no matter which one) and if you are, just like us (an IMAX lover), you know what are we talking about. So, this weekend, ditch all your plans and head to Saket (Select Citywalk), Noida (Logix City Centre), or Gurgaon (Ambience Mall) to watch the latest release.
