A Place That Shouldn't Be Missed If You Are a True-Blue Kachori Lover

A few things in Delhi makes this city different from others because "Yeh Delhi Hai Mere Yaar," and Fateh ki kachori is one of them! It is a famous old kachori in Delhi's North Campus. But that doesn't mean it's not popular in other areas of Delhi. Like its name, you can find kachori with the garnishing of Chole, Imli chutney and ginger which makes it delicious. It is a delightful experience to watch it when it's getting prepared. Because of Fateh's location near schools, many students have great memories with this place, and still, keep coming back just to taste these kachoris and live their childhood memories again! A plate price of INR 25 and it is worth paying. You can find the stall easily, outside St. Xavier's school civil lines before the schools break.