A few things in Delhi makes this city different from others because "Yeh Delhi Hai Mere Yaar," and Fateh ki kachori is one of them! It is a famous old kachori in Delhi's North Campus. But that doesn't mean it's not popular in other areas of Delhi. Like its name, you can find kachori with the garnishing of Chole, Imli chutney and ginger which makes it delicious. It is a delightful experience to watch it when it's getting prepared. Because of Fateh's location near schools, many students have great memories with this place, and still, keep coming back just to taste these kachoris and live their childhood memories again! A plate price of INR 25 and it is worth paying. You can find the stall easily, outside St. Xavier's school civil lines before the schools break.
A Place That Shouldn't Be Missed If You Are a True-Blue Kachori Lover
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 50
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CIVIL LINES
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The only sad thing is, Kachoris are sold by 2 to 3 pm. This unique concept by Fateh Chand, where tasty Matar Cholla lavishly spread on crispy Kachori first, then they topped it up with two types of Chutney, Chopped Chillies, Coriander, and Chat Masala. From the process of making it to eating, this is totally perfect. It's tough to find what could make it better, but if they get a sitting space, sometime in future then there is nothing that can stop this from becoming a "Viral Kachori of Delhi."
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Kids, Bae, Big Group, Family
