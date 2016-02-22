5 Cocktails You Must Try at the Piano Man Jazz Club

Really get into the mood of the place with this gin-based cocktail. Gin was very popular back in the day and this one combines it with Cointreau, lemon juice and egg white, garnished with an orange peel. The citrus element doesn’t overpower the rest of it, which we appreciated, and is a stiff drink that we’d opt for after a rough day.

A few of these and all of it will melt away. Word to the wise: If you’re not a fan of strong concoctions, don’t go with this.

