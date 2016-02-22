The Prohibition Era-inspired menu at the Piano Man Jazz Club is a treat to read, but all the options make it hard to settle on just one. What did we do? We did all the drinking so you could pick easily and wisely. Hic.
5 Cocktails You Must Try at the Piano Man Jazz Club
Opium
Let’s start with this one: Apart from an enticing name, this cocktail comprises Bourbon, hazelnut syrup and apple juice {with slices of apple used as garnish}. What we expected was a strong but mostly sickly sweet concoction, but we were surprised; the flavours blend seamlessly. Think cereal and pancakes in a cocktail {in the best way} and you’ve got it.
#LBBRating: 4.5/5
Cajun Margarita
By far one of our favourites, this party-starter keeps it simple: Jalapeno infused tequila, in a Cajun powder coated rim. The spiciness of the cocktail hits the spot without being too overwhelming {which we worried it may be}. Great for when you want something with a bit of a kick, this one’s got to be on your list of drinks to try.
#LBBRating: 4/5
Mary Pickford
Can we just say, the names of every cocktail are delightful? This mixture that carries white rum, pineapple juice, maraschino liqueur and grenadine syrup is the Mary Pickford, for all the sweet teeth in the house. It goes down nice and easy, masking the liquor, but still letting you get a smooth buzz on. What else do you want?
#LBBRating: 4/5
Monkey Gland
This one we’d save for those nights that end up mostly black and blurry, but you still know you had a blast. Marrying gin, absinthe {double whammy} and orange juice, this is a strong one to knock back. We wouldn’t say it’s everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re looking to get a little crazy, we’d say go for it.
#LBBRating: 3.5/5
White Lady
Really get into the mood of the place with this gin-based cocktail. Gin was very popular back in the day and this one combines it with Cointreau, lemon juice and egg white, garnished with an orange peel. The citrus element doesn’t overpower the rest of it, which we appreciated, and is a stiff drink that we’d opt for after a rough day.
A few of these and all of it will melt away. Word to the wise: If you’re not a fan of strong concoctions, don’t go with this.
#LBBRating: 3.5/5
