You Can Play PUBG & FIFA At This Gaming Cafe For 40 Bucks/Hour

Immortal Gaming Cafe, located in Satya Niketan is this cool place where you could chill all day (eat, play, repeat). What we mean is, when you are tired after office, or just bored after partying, or maybe you want to challenge your bae in a soccer game, then this is the place that you should be heading to.

With awesome features such as superlative spec gaming gadgets, 144Hz monitors, mechanical keyboards, premium waiting lounge with PS4s, and obviously, finger-licking food and drinks (we love their fries and burger); it's time to unleash your inner beast. If you talk about games, they have PUBG, FIFA, Dots, and a lot more options. They also have 3000+ arcade games including Mario, Super Contra, Snow Bros to choose from (relive your childhood memories!).

And guess what? You get all this at INR 100/hour, plus, if you buy their monthly membership (which we think you should), it will cost you around INR 2,000 for 50 hours of gaming, which is basically INR 40/hour (yes, we are good at maths!).

Recently, they've also added a pool table, usage of which, is free for a full day and a half day pass users.