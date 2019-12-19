Glass Lamps, Minimal Vases & Cool Containers At Glass Forest

I stumbled upon Glass Forest at a pop up in Delhi; absolutely love their products, minimal aesthetic & quality. I picked up the mushroom headlamp (comes with the base and glass installation)- super cool, statement piece that now sits nonchalantly in my living room. They're a little expensive, but their products are really unique and the quality is excellent. I love their vases and bird shaped containers as well. While I discovered them at a popup, I ended up buying their lamp by getting in touch with them via Instagram and then WhatsApp. Super seamless process- just pay up, and they'll deliver the product to your doorstep. This lamp set me back INR 10,000.