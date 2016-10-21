GoHereEatThis: Kachori At The East Of Kailash Community Centre

This is street food at its best. The kachoris are crisp, and the aloo sabzi they pair it with is delicious enough to eat on its own. In fact, multiple plates are eaten everyday at the LBB HQ, testament to how absolutely filling and appetising this is.

It’s not supremely oily, and has the right amount of chilli kick in it too; basically, this is the way kachoris were meant to be made.