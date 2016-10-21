Among a cluster of street food carts and thelas in the East of Kailash community centre, the kachori-wala, Sapna Kachori Wala, reigns supreme.
#GoHereEatThis: Kachori At The East Of Kailash Community Centre
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 50
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
Kachori Calling
This is street food at its best. The kachoris are crisp, and the aloo sabzi they pair it with is delicious enough to eat on its own. In fact, multiple plates are eaten everyday at the LBB HQ, testament to how absolutely filling and appetising this is.
It’s not supremely oily, and has the right amount of chilli kick in it too; basically, this is the way kachoris were meant to be made.
Pair This With
Nariyal pani from down the road, or if you’re still hungry, hit up the chhole bhature cart, another example of street food done right. Try not to go exactly around lunch time; it tends to get a little crowded.
Timings: 8.30am – 4pm
#LBBTip
You can even follow them on Facebook, or call the owner, Suresh, at +91 9910588086.
