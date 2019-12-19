We can’t be the only ones who’ve noticed the trend of industrial-style interiors that has caught on over recent times. The usual suspects being bare brick walls that have been given that deliberate incomplete look, and of course, industrial lights.
Pick Up These Cool Industrial Lights From Khan Market
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Lok Nayak Bhawan FTW
If you’ve been staying in Delhi for a while but don’t know about the awesome light market in Khan Market, don’t worry, that’s what we’re here for. This one nondescript looking building has been standing in Khan Market for a long, long time, but not too many people know what it houses. Well, lights. Lots of them.
The inside building area isn’t the poshest looking {unlike most of Khan Market}, but if lights are what you need, this place is perfect for any kind that you need.
Industrial {Lights} Revolution
that the industrial lights are taking over the interior décor space, how could LBB be far behind? We recently moved to a new office space and the vibes of the office are very minimal chic, so industrial pendant lights had to make an appearance.
The great part is that these lights come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and a great way to give your interiors a cool look is to hang a bunch of these from the ceiling. Amidst all the shops in Lok Nayak Bhawan, we suggest you check out Lafayette Lights—which is where we scored ours from.
How cool do these look, eh?
Price: Starting at INR 400 {approx.} for industrial pendant lights
Photos: Sarang Gupta/LBB
