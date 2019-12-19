Pick Up These Cool Industrial Lights From Khan Market

If you’ve been staying in Delhi for a while but don’t know about the awesome light market in Khan Market, don’t worry, that’s what we’re here for. This one nondescript looking building has been standing in Khan Market for a long, long time, but not too many people know what it houses. Well, lights. Lots of them.

The inside building area isn’t the poshest looking {unlike most of Khan Market}, but if lights are what you need, this place is perfect for any kind that you need.