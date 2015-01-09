The Mindful Foodie’s Guide To Eating Healthy In Gurgaon

While we might make promises to get healthier only when we turn a new page on the calendar, the truth of the matter is that there are plenty of sensible eating options to keep us healthy and happy through the year. These folks in Gurgaon pay as much attention to what goes into your food as you deserve, and here are our top picks.
Tangelo Ice-Cream {aka Pawan & Bina}
Our favourite ice-cream man is back in a new avatar; his ice-cream and desserts are now called Tangelo, and are just as good as always. Pawan & Bina grow the fruit in their own garden, sending it straight from plucking to their home-run high-tech ice-cream lab.
Because they use the natural goodness of fruits and premium ingredients, the sugar levels are low with minimal fat; they believe creaminess is just a cop out if you don’t have another way of making your ice-cream absolutely delicious. They’re also launching Tangelo Whow Whow; a range of pet-friendly ice creams.
Price: INR 1,200 – 1,800 for 1l packs
Little Foodhall
As far as supermarkets go, we’re spoilt for choice. We love Little Foodhall for its dedication to good food, and we know we’re likely to find some, if not all, of those hard-to-find food secrets that are the holy grail to wellness here.
The Goodness Store
We’ve said it before and we’re happy to say it again; The Goodness Store in Gurgaon has all it takes to be your go-to health-ingredients spot. Get your fill of organic, natural and eco-friendly spices, pulses, oils and grains, as well as make-up and bath & beauty products here. There’s also free home delivery within Gurgaon for minimum orders of INR 600.
Organic Express
We don’t know about you, but for us, it can get confusing to understand what’s organic organic, and what’s sort-of-almost-as-good-as organic. This online store takes the guessing out of the game by bringing certified organic growers and their certified organic produce under one roof.
Order groceries or ready-to-eat meals that have been designed in consultation with nutritionists who know what they’re doing. You can either pick up your organic goodies from their store or have them deliver it right to your doorstep.
FRSH
All-day-snacking menu aside, we love the commitment to fresh-pressed juices from this online delivery service. FRSH makes it super easy to opt for good, wholesome options for that time in the day when you need something in your system, but you’re not quite sure what. May we suggest the Strawberry Chia Lemonade or the Yoghurt Fruit Mousse to indulge your dessert cravings?
To order: Place an online order in one of the hourly slots for delivery across areas of Gurgaon here
Price: Starting at INR 89 for cold-pressed juices and beverages; healthy snacks like Nachos Pineapple Salsa from INR 149 onwards
Nashta.Co
Our breakfast delivery specialists deserve a mention because they’re up and about on those cold, cold mornings when we’re wondering if it’s actually cold enough to snow, chopping and blending and grilling all those fresh, premium ingredients it takes to get us a wholesome, healthy breakfast, delivered straight to our doorsteps.
The Beetroot Berry Blast juice, Sweet Spiced French Bagel Toast with Cinnamon Cheese and Linguini Style Omelet are good enough to get us out of bed; but how do we make it to the door? Spoiled, we know.
To order: Place an order online or call +91 9958722666; sign up for seven day/30 day plans
Price: Individual mains start at INR 199, combinations start at INR 219 and go up to INR 399, discounted rates for weekly and monthly plans.
Jimmy’s Gourmet Kitchen
Our trusted hummus guy is pretty much on speed dial, because his preservative-free specialty dips, dressings and hummus have never failed to please. Besides the fact that hummus is such a healthy snack, Jimmy’s variety is extra good because he uses organic wild garlic and lemons and only extra virgin olive oil in his dips.
We’re big fans of the Smoked Chipotle Hummus, the Rocket Pesto, the Basil Walnut Salad Dressing, Cinnamon Almond Butter, Wasabi Mayonnaise, and the Bloody Mary Salsa.
To order: Place an order online here or call +91 8447446222
Price: Jars of hummus from INR 145 onwards
Threesixtyone at The Oberoi, Gurgaon
We’re really leaving you with absolutely no excuses to fall off the wagon, aren’t we? If you’re looking for a 5-star kind of meal {because there are some days when you need just that}, head over to the all-day dining restaurant at the Oberoi, Gurgaon.
Along with the regular menu, you will be presented with their specially curated Eat Healthy menu, starring appetisers under 150 calories and main courses all under 300 calories.
No measly scraps of leaves here; you’ll find Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Basil, or Roast Pumpkin Ravioli with Chilli & Goats Cheese, and even Kheema Masala!
Madhuban
If you’d rather eat out than in, worry not – there are still some rather tempting mindful-foodie-worth options. We love a good dosa-sambhar-idli meal any day of the week, but we really love Madhuban for its dedication to the Sattvic way of cooking.
Oils and spices are used in moderation and every bite is conscious, honest and wise. Or so we’re told. We’re glad Madhuban does the thinking while we do the eating.
Salad Days
For when you couldn’t give a toss about packing a healthy lunch, we’re glad that Salad Days is here. They deliver gourmet salads, made from vegetables mostly grown right in their own backyard, and in-house dressings that avoid any of the ills bottled up in off-the-shelf dressings.
We’re excited about the new Seafood Salad, the Couscous & Grilled Veggies Salad and the Pomegranate Nutty Salad.
To Order: Place an order online or call +91 9643800901/02/03
Price: Salads start at INR 199
Grainny’s
This healthy bakery in Gurgaon stays true to goodness by not only using all-natural grains produced in their own mill and/or by responsible growers, but also promising never to use any of the evil stuff that would never make its way into our grannies’ kitchens. Granny promise + good grains = grainny… Get it?
Oh well, anyway, what you can expect are granola bars, biscotti, cookies, namkeen like chiwda and trail mix, and even laddoos of the khajoor, multi-grain and churma variety. They offer gluten-free and vegan products too.
