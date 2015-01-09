The Mindful Foodie’s Guide To Eating Healthy In Gurgaon

Our favourite ice-cream man is back in a new avatar; his ice-cream and desserts are now called Tangelo, and are just as good as always. Pawan & Bina grow the fruit in their own garden, sending it straight from plucking to their home-run high-tech ice-cream lab.

Because they use the natural goodness of fruits and premium ingredients, the sugar levels are low with minimal fat; they believe creaminess is just a cop out if you don’t have another way of making your ice-cream absolutely delicious. They’re also launching Tangelo Whow Whow; a range of pet-friendly ice creams.

Price: INR 1,200 – 1,800 for 1l packs