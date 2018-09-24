Beat The Blues With Coffee, Sandwiches & More From This Cafe

Being a coffee lover, Coffee Bond is my all-time favourite spot for a coffee fix. A cup of coffee from this place and you will be set for the day. This place is beautifully done with creative ceiling design. With rustic interiors and elegant decor, the place looks great. I just love their wooden interiors - every corner is just so wonderful. I visit Coffee Bond frequently because the quality and service here are pretty consistent. I have tried their food menu too. Their spaghetti is to die for - bursting with spicy flavours. The mushroom sandwiches were another yummy delight - made from fresh sourdough bread. The preparations were amazing and the ingredients were fresh. For coffee lovers, I would love to recommend cafe mocha, macchiato, hot chocolate, and the iced latte made from Arabica coffee beans. All in all, their coffee is a must-try. So if you love coffee, head to this place.