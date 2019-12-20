Hills, Rocks & An Undiscovered Delhi Lake In Asola

While I had a memorable time, I’d suggest not exploring this place alone. You’d be way better off here in a group of up to 8-10 people {better safe than sorry, right?}. The place is hard to find, as there are no sign boards and you end up walking around in loops, making the lake quite a task to find.

Another dampener: While the lake is cleaner than most places in Delhi, there’s a fair amount beer bottles, packets of chips and the like lying around.