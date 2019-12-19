Cosy Blankets, Pretty Linens & More: This Home Furnishing Store Has All You Need

Blankets, quilts, table runners, bath and bed linen, cushion covers, carpets, curtains and more—get all your home furnishing requirements together under one roof. Needless to say, this two-storeyed building has to be your one stop shop for anytime you want to perk up things at home or simply add gems to your linen collection. The store carries a lineage of close to 40 years and some of our Aunts also swear by a visit here for quality items.

From solids, florals, geometric patterns or embroidered to bright shades or subdued colours—the options here are pretty much endless. They’ve got a carefully curated lineup from several brands including Portico New York, Bombay Dyeing, Raymond, D décor, Boutique Living, Maspar, Freelance, Mora and many others. So whether you’re looking for a statement piece to light up an empty corner or a complete makeover of your room, you’re sure to get a whole range here to set your vibe. They source stuff from all over the country and we’ve specially heard great things about their ethnic collection and Jaipuri quilts.

#LBBTip: Make the best of this festive season gifting here as they’ve got some exclusive heavy embroidered bedding sets perfect for a new couple or even as a Diwali gift to someone.